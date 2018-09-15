Four share lead at LPGA Evian Championship

Puerto Rican tour rookie Maria Torres shares a four-way lead on Friday after two rounds at the LPGA Evian Championship taking place in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Torres shot a 2 under 69 and was joined at the top of the leaderboard by American’s Amy Olson (65) and Mo Martin (66) and Korea’s Mi Hyang Lee (66), all with an 8-under-par 134 total.

Maria Torres continues to be 🔥 at the @EvianChamp! Watch highlights from her 2nd round: pic.twitter.com/xRNUPmE1aO — LPGA (@LPGA) September 14, 2018

The 23-year-old Torres’ round consisted of birdies on the seventh, 12th 14th and 16th while she bogeyed 10th and 11th holes for her 69.

“It’s something new and it’s exciting (to lead),” said Torres afterwards. “It was a little nerve-wracking, I’m not going to deny that.

“It’s exciting to be in this position,” Torres added. “I’m grateful for it.”

11/13 Fairways hit

15/18 Greens in regulation@AmyOlsonGolf is at the top going into the weekend @EvianChamp! pic.twitter.com/863unAdtmD — LPGA (@LPGA) September 14, 2018

Olson nailed seven birdies in her round of 65 claiming a share of the lead with an 18-foot par-saving putt on the 18th. While her countryman and co-leader Martin had six birdies and one bogey in her 66.

South Korea’s Lee scored an eagle on the ninth plus three birdies and one bogey for her round of 66 for a share of the lead.

One shot back at seven under is Spain’s Carlota Ciganda who carded a 70 to go with her opening round 65.

A further shot back is a group of seven, including Georgia Hall (68), Brooke Henderson (69), So Yeon Ryu (69) Austin Ernst (70), Angela Stanford (64), Jenny Shin (66) and Wei-Ling Hsu (67).

