Hall out to emulate Rose

Georgia Hall wants to become world number one just like Justin Rose and the Briton knows that a strong week at the Evian Championship will edge her closer to that achievement.

Hall is currently ranked as the eighth best player in the world. She has jumped up the rankings in recent weeks after claiming the British Open and then finishing second at the Cambia Portland Classic in her next event.

This week, Englishman Justin Rose became the world’s best male player after finishing second at the BMW Championship and Hall sees no reason why two golfers from England cannot occupy the top spots in the men’s and women’s game.

“It would be amazing if England’s men and women were at world number one,” Hall said on Tuesday.

“I think that would be incredible. I’m not miles away from that.

“Since I turned pro four years ago I didn’t really look at that as the ultimate goal, but I had little goals to kind of accomplish before that.

“Now I’m 8th and it’s definitely the main goal in my mind. Winning majors or winning LPGA events is only going to get me closer.”

This week sees the final major of the year in the women’s game take place at Evian Resort Golf Club and Hall is desperate to keep building on her strong performances.

“It’s very cool to play in this event and it [winning a major] gives me a bit more confidence going into it,” the 22-year-old added.

“If I’m in that similar position again I don’t think I’ll feel as nervous.

“It was very important to me to play well after the British Open. I wanted to kind of back up the win so to come second in the last event I played, it kind of meant more to me than it probably looked.

“I putted really well. I think my game is in good shape. I had four, five days off last week, so I feel fresh coming into this event.”

