Alex storms to first win at Cambia Classic

Marina Alex collected a first LPGA Tour title on Sunday at the Cambia Portland Classic, firing a sensational seven-under par final round 65 for a four-stroke victory.

Alex took control after reeling off five birdies in a row on the last five holes of the front nine and added further birdies at 12 and 15 at Columbia Edgewater.

The only blemish on her card came with a bogey at the 18th when victory was already assured.

It marked an incredible final day as Alex came from six strokes back to overhaul Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall.

Overnight leader Hall simply had no answer to Alex as she shot a disappointing 75.

The 22-year-old Englishwoman had four bogeys and a single birdie for a 69 as she finished on 15 under.

Ayako Uehara of Japan finished two shots behind Hall on 13-under par after a 69.

Minjee Lee, who was second overnight also endured a poor final round, the Australian carding a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under.

Last weekend’s CP Women’s Open champion Brooke Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner here, ended with a 75 to tie for 21st place at 4 under.

