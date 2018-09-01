Hall dominates in Portland

England’s Georgia Hall holds a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Cambia Portland Classic after the round of her career.

Hall shot a 9-under-par 63 on Friday including five straight birdies on her back nine on No’s 12-16.

Hall took only 23 putts on Friday after hitting 14/18 greens.

“I holed some really long ones… and my long game was pretty good today, and I didn’t really miss a green that much,” she said. “I’m extremely happy, and I kind of stayed in there and kept trying to get more birdies, so I was happy with that.”

At one point Hall was 10 shots ahead of her playing partners, which she said was “a bit strange,” adding that she just wanted to keep going.

“I want to get as far ahead of the others as I can. That’s what I kept thinking,” Hall said. “I just want to increase the distance apart.”

She leads Minjee Lee by three shots, Hall’s 36-hole score of 129 being the lowest in the tournament’s history. Her 129 is also the best 36-hole score of her career.

She said that her caddie told her it was a “little scary” to watch her play today.

“After about the seventh or eighth (birdie) went in, he was like, ‘oh, God, you’re scaring me, what’s going on?’ I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing,” Hall said. “But I just kept in my own bubble and just kept focusing on the putts, and they were dropping, so like I said, I’m extremely happy with 9-under, and it’s my low score to date, so it’s good.”

“I love this golf course,” she said. “It’s very nice to play. It’s in great condition, so I look forward to the weekend and seeing what I can do.”

