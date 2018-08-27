Henderson seals big win in Canada

Brooke Henderson fired a final-round seven-under-par 65 to claim victory by four strokes at the CP Women’s Open on Sunday.

Henderson finished on 21-under par at the Wascana Country Club, the first Canadian to win the tournament in 45 years since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.

It was the seventh LPGA win of the 20-year old’s career and her second of the season.

“It’s amazing, just surreal,” Henderson said. “The crowds here have been so amazing all week, and to finish it off the way I did is really a dream come true.”

.@BrookeHenderson becomes the first Canadian player to win the @cpwomensopen since 1973!!! OH CANADA! 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/9t7gsNv03w — LPGA (@LPGA) August 26, 2018

Angel Yin (68) finished in solo second place while Jennifer Song (67) was six shots back at 15 under.

A group of four including Australia’s Minjee Lee (68) and Su Oh (69), South Korea’s Amy Yang (68) and Austin Ernst (69) tied for fourth place on 14 under.

Starting the day with a one-shot lead over Yin, Henderson extended her lead to three shots over the American as she made it to the turn in two under, before stretching it even further on the back nine thanks to a run of four straight birdies starting at the 12th hole.

She rounded off a superb round and win with another birdie on the final green, tapping in a short putt before celebrating with her family and caddie sister.

Defending champion and new world number one Sung Hyun Park (71) finished in a tie for eighth place on 13 under alongside three-time CP Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko (69), Anna Nordqvist (68), Maria Torres (68) and Japanese teen Nasa Hataoka (72).