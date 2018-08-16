Thubert wins long drive competition ahead of LPGA event

Emily Tubert made a stunning debut in World Long Drive as she won the Tennessee Big Shots event – she tee’s it up in the LPGA’s Women In Tech Championship later this week.

Tubert has made eight LPGA starts this year and her best finish has been a measly tie for 58th. She is yet to finish inside the top-ten in an LPGA event in her career.

However, her fortunes in World Long Drive are the complete opposite – after competing in the Tennessee Big Shots her record is played one, won one.

Tubert went last in the final against Alexis Belton on Tuesday. Needing to beat 319 yards, she smoked her fifth attempt (out of eight) 322 yards to end the competition.

Speaking afterwards, Tubert admitted that the win was a welcome change to her form on the course.

“I think I just made more money today than I had all year, so that helps because I’m self-funded for the most part,” said Tubert.

“I’m going to enjoy it tonight and then I have to stay focused.

“I just came out to have some fun and it’s the first hardware I’ve had in a while, so it’s nice.”

Tubert will be hoping the confidence generated from winning the Tennessee Big Shots will give her a boost heading into Thursday’s Women In Tech Championship – this week’s official LPGA event.

Rolex Rankings’ world number one Ariya Jutanugarn, number two So Yeon Ryu, number four Sung Hyun Park, defending champion number five Lexi Thompson, number six Shanshan Feng, number seven Minjee Lee and number nine Jessica Korda make up the top-10 in the field in Indianapolis, where 14 of the top 20 will be present.

Safe to say Tubert will need a few long, straight drives to beat a field of that quality.

