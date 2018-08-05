Phatlum on the brink of famous victory at Royal Lytham

Pornanong Phatlum may still be searching for her first LPGA victory, but she’s given herself a great chance of winning something even more special.

The 28-year-old from Khon Kaen Province in Thailand will take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Phatlum started the day with a one-shot lead, and despite finding herself in unfamiliar territory at the top of a major leaderboard, she was able to keep her cool – and her lead – courtesy of a rock-solid three-under-par 69 for a 13-under-par total.

1 ahead, 1 round to go. Pornanong Phatlum has a Major victory in her sights #MasterTheElements #RWBO pic.twitter.com/8IQXZLgGH7 — Ricoh Women’s British Open (@RICOHWomensBrit) August 4, 2018

The job is far from done, however, and England’s Georgia Hall will certainly fancy her chances after staying just one stroke back courtesy of a 69 of her own.

Hall finished tied-third at last year’s British Open and may also feel the time has come for her to seize her maiden major title. The 22-year-old from Bournemouth produced a superb finish to her round with a birdie at the 18th to ensure she finished just one shot back.

After a stunning birdie down the final hole @georgiahall96 will head into the final round just one shot back looking for her maiden Major! #RWBO pic.twitter.com/N4CZ1Eb5F2 — Ricoh Women’s British Open (@RICOHWomensBrit) August 4, 2018

South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu lies a further shot back after a superb 67, while the trio at 10 under – Sung Hyun Park, Mamiko Higa and Minjee Lee – can’t be ruled out either.

Neither Hall or Phatlum have a LPGA title to their name, let alone a major title, but they’ve given themselves a great chance of making history come Sunday.