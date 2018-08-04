Phatlum leads British Open

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum fired a second round 5-under-par 67 for a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Ricoh Women’s British Open on Friday at St. Annes.

Phatlum, 97th on the LPGA rankings, has yet to drop a shot in her 10 under 134 total as she chases her first Major title.

The 28-year-old’s round consisted of birdies on the fourth six and seventh holes and she followed that up on the back nine with two more birdies on the 10th and 16th for her 67.

A shot off the pace is first round leader Minjee Lee (70) of Australia, Japan’s Mamiko Higa (69) and Georgia Hall (68) of England, all on nine under.

After her second round, Phatlum was very happy with how things had gone for her. “I’m very confident on my game this week,” Phatlum said. “I just try to play my game and try to plan every day get away from the bunker, so I can hit like every shot like very good on the round.”

In fifth place, a shot back on eight under, is Taiwan’s Teresa Lu after rounds of 72 and 69.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun is lurking in sixth on seven under after rounds of 67 and 70. Seventh-ranked Ryu So-yeon, a two-time major champion, is on seven under after two rounds of 69.

Second round leading scores:

1 P. Phatlum -10

T2 G. Hall -9

T2 M. Lee -9

T2 M. Higa -9

5 T. Lu -8

6 S. Park -7

7 S.Y. Ryu -6

T8 B. Henderson -5

T8 P. Lindberg -5

T8 F. Parker -5

T8 L. Ko -5

T8 M. Sagström -5

T8 M. Harigae -5

14 B. Altomare -4

T15 J. Korda -3

T15 C. Herbin -3

T15 Y. Liu -3

T15 A. Jutanugarn -3

T15 C. Matthew -3

T15 I.K. Kim -3

T15 L. Hall -3

T15 H.J. Kim -3

T15 M.H. Lee -3

