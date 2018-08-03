Wie withdraws from Open after injury

Golf superstar Michelle Wie has been forced to pull out of the Women’s British Open mid-round due to injury.

The former world number one lasted just 12 holes in the opening round of the event before a hand injury saw her withdraw altogether. Wie was seven over for the round when she walked off the course at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

“I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer,” the world number 18 revealed on Instagram.

“I felt if I kept pushing it then I could make it even worse. But I’m devastated to have to pull out mid-round.

“I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Wie has twice finished third at the Women’s British Open, most recently in 2017 at Kingsbarns in Scotland.