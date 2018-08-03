Wie withdraws from Open after injury

Golf superstar Michelle Wie has been forced to pull out of the Women’s British Open mid-round due to injury.
The former world number one lasted just 12 holes in the opening round of the event before a hand injury saw her withdraw altogether. Wie was seven over for the round when she walked off the course at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
☹️…. ——————— I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. I gave it my all today but I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer. I’m devastated that I had to withdraw mid-round, but I felt that if I kept pushing through the pain, I would have injured my hand further. I have been trying to manage/push through the pain almost all year, but my team and I think it’s finally time to take some time off to get my hand back to being healthy. I am confident that with the right treatment, I will be back stronger than ever. Will keep you guys posted on my prognosis/recovery. Thank you for all your kind messages and support. It’s been really tough, but your unwavering support always puts a smile on my face. ❤️
Wie has twice finished third at the Women’s British Open, most recently in 2017 at Kingsbarns in Scotland.