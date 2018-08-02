Davies tips Hull to win Open

Dame Laura Davies believes Charley Hull has what it takes to win this week’s Ricoh British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

If anyone is qualified to pass comment on who might lift the British Open this week it’s Davies.

The veteran Englishman will feature in the event for the 38th consecutive time on Thursday, having won it back in 1986 when it was staged at Royal Birkdale.

When questioned on the likelihood of a British player taking home the spoils for the first time in nine years, Davies pointed to Hull as a player to keep close tabs on.

“She’s definitely got the game for it,” said Davies of Hull.

“When she won The Tour Championship I thought she’d go mad the following year.

“It hasn’t happened yet but she’s solid.

“She’s always out there. She’s got the sort of game to do it.

“All she needs is the magic ingredient that all of us had to find.”

Hull was grateful for Davies’ support and agreed that she had a good chance of emerging victorious.

“I’ve been playing pretty well so far this year,” said Hull.

“I just want to go out there, give myself a chance and see if I can push it and go ahead and win it. It’s fun.

“I heard Laura said some nice things about me, and that’s very kind. She’s an incredible player, so it means a lot to hear she’s said that sort of thing.”

