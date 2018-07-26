Ko driving hard towards British Open

Lydia Ko is going full on in her warm up in Scotland this week as she prepares for her bid to win a third major championship.

Ko is in East Lothian for this week’s Scottish Open at Gullane ahead of next week’s British Women’s Open, the penultimate major of the year.

The Kiwi is also back in form after a first win in almost two years at the Mediheal Championship in San Francisco in April, and three top-10 finishes since then.

Talking about her resurgence, the 21-year old said the recent victory had given her confidence.

It made her feel like, “Hey, the game is there,” she said.

“I always felt like the puzzle pieces were all laid out but I just couldn’t connect it. Sometimes that is the hardest thing where you feel like those pieces in your game are there, but you just don’t know how to connect it all or to produce a good round or a good tournament.

“It was nice to have that win and there’s no doubt in my mind or doubt in other people’s minds. I love going to San Francisco. It’s probably one of my favourite places to be, and I had a couple of my friends out there that week.”

“So I was focusing less on the golf, which in some ways, you think, oh, that’s not really good, but I think it took my mind off the pressure and not quite entirely 110 per cent in my golf.”

Lydia Ko: “18 @GullaneGolfClub is a little tough because I can reach the 280-yard bunkers with my 3-wood” “280 with 3-wood? That’s quite a sizable distance compared to usual.” Ko: “What do you mean? I normally hit it 280!” 😉😉😉#ASILSO #RuleTheLinks pic.twitter.com/bkhFd2z9jr — LPGA (@LPGA) July 25, 2018

The recent dry spell in across Britain has made the course at Gullane very dry, and saw Ko hit the longest drive of her career in practice on Monday.

She hit her tee shot on the 10th hole 317m (350 yards), an “outrageous” distance for her, she dais, but one she felt could help her around the course.

“A few more of those drives, I’d love it because it’s not in the pot bunkers, but yeah, it was getting pretty firm, but [Tuesday] because of the rain it wasn’t as firm.

“I think if I hit 3-wood to that 280-bunker, I don’t think I would have reached it yesterday. But I don’t think it’s forecasted for rain, touch wood, and that way it will keep getting firmer. A lot of bunkers you wouldn’t reach with certain clubs I think are more in play this week.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣: Airline loses Mi Hyang Lee's bags and clubs

Result: 1️⃣st 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣: Airline loses Mi Hyang Lee's bags and clubs

Result: ?#ASILSO pic.twitter.com/Y5JJESBnrr — Ladies Scottish Open (@LadiesScottish) July 25, 2018

“I probably average like 255 yards off the tee, about 95 yards more than what I normally do, and I was playing with girls that are a little longer hitters than me.

“It was probably not me – but it was me, so it’s nice that you’ve only got like a 50-yard chip-in and you can almost putt it in from there with how nice the ball is rolling on the fairways.”

Ko has played in just two Scottish Opens in her career with mixed results. She tied for fourth in 2015 while last year she missed the cut.