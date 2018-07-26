Thompson to skip British Open

Lexi Thompson said on Wednesday that she would not be taking part in the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open.

The world number five made the announcement on Instagram.

Thompson said she was taking time to work on herself and “recharge her mental batteries.”

The 23-year old recently admitted that she still had nightmares about the controversial four-stroke penalty handed down to her following a call from a TV viewer which cost her victory at the ANA Inspiration in April 2017.

Thompson’s mother has also only recently won a long battle with cancer.

In the post Thompson wrote: “I wanted to let you know that I am officially withdrawing from the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open. It is extremely difficult for me not to play in this prestigious Major, but I realized recently that I need to take some time to work on myself.”

“The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time.”

Thompson has nine career wins on the LPGA Tour, the last one coming in September of last year at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

She added that she plans to return to defend that title next month.