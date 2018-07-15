Henderson grabs slender lead at Marathon

Brooke Henderson eked out a one-shot lead to take into the final round of the Marathon Classic on Saturday after carding a two-under par 69.

The 20-year old Canadian grabbed a birdie on the 17th hole at Highland Meadows to finish at 11-under par, one stroke ahead of Angela Stanford (65) and Brittany Lincicome (67).

Stanford tied the low round of the day as she fired a second consecutive round of six-under.

Jacqui Concolino was in solo third spot on nine-under after a 69, while 11 players, including Korean trio In-Kyung Kim, Mirim Lee and In Gee Chun were tied for fifth place on eight-under par.

Henderson, ranked 16th in the world, is looking for a seventh career LPGA title and a second win of the season to add to the Lotte Championship she captured in April.

“I’m excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard,” said Henderson. “I would have liked to [have] played a little better today, but I’m happy to still be in the top spot.”

“I looked at the scores walking by the leaderboard, and there are a lot of really awesome scores today,” she added. “I know I have to make a lot of birdies tomorrow.”