Wie shows off insane shoe collection

As it turns out, being good at golf can buy you a lot of shoes, I mean, A LOT of shoes. Case in point: Michelle Wie.
The LPGA star has amassed nearly $7 million just in prize money during her professional career, which appears enough, only just, to satisfy her desire for shoes.
Wie was answering fans questions on her Instagram when onre asked the fateful question that lead to the following clip…
.@themichellewie’s shoe collection 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/bKBhKkI9co
