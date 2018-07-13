Suwannapura enjoys Marathon rollercoaster

Thidapa Suwannapura overcame a rollercoaster opening day at the Marathon Classic to take a one shot advantage into the second round.

The Thai player had 10 birdies and four bogeys during her six under par 65 at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, with a birdie on the last seing her nudge ahead of the chasing pack.

Suwannapura is yet to taste victory on the LPGA tour, but the 25-year-old produced her best form for the back nine, where seven of her 10 birdies arrived.

“I’m really happy about the way I played today,” said Suwannapura.

“There was a lot of drop on the back nine, and I just keep playing. I didn’t really look at the leaderboard, and did not even expect anything.”

A group of seven players are on Suwannapura’s trail at five under, including the South Korean trio of Chun In-gee, Lee Mi-rim and defending champion Kim In-kyung.

.@thidapa_jts was quite surprised when she found out she had 10 birdies on the card today! Watch her reaction in her post-round interview @MarathonLPGA: pic.twitter.com/7CDNnD0u2j — LPGA (@LPGA) July 12, 2018

Kim was five under for the front nine, but then could only register a bogey and a birdie on the home run.

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, Taiwan’s Tseng Ya-ni and American duo Jacqui Concolino and Katelyn Dambaugh complete the seven players at five under, with another eight at four under, including Canada’s Brooke Henderson.

Stream the LPGA live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories