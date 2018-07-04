13-year-old to tee it up at Thornberry Creek

The LPGA is no stranger to kids featuring in events and this week it is the turn of Alexa Pano, 13, to make her debut at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Three of the world’s top-ten players in Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Minjee Lee will feature in the Thornberry Creek Classic this weekend.

Joining them will be Pano – a 13-year-old from Florida who has been given a sponsor’s exemption.

She is further proof the women’s game is getting younger and younger.

This youngster has been tipped for great things and will certainly not be simply making up the numbers.

Her coach, Spencer Graham, believes she has what it takes to become the best player in the world in the very near future.

“This is a girl that comes along once in a couple decades,” said Graham.

“It’s a Lexi Thompson, it’s a Lydia Ko, it’s a Yani Tseng.

“I think she is going to be number one in the world like Lorena Ochoa or Annika Sorenstam did.”

Pano does not see her debut alone as an achievement and desperately wants to play well and compete this week.

“I love the golf course and everyone has been so great to me here, especially the members,” she said in the build-up to the event.

“There are a lot of opportunities for birdies and hopefully I will be taking advantage of those.

“This is what I want to do with my future so getting into it as soon as possible and as young as possible is a big deal for me.”

Forget one for the future, she could well be one for the present.

