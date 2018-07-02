Park claims second major at Women’s PGA

South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park beat compatriot So Yeon Ryu on the second extra hole to win her second major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday.

The 24-year old rolled in a 10 footer for birdie at the par-4 16th at Kemper Lakes after Ryu’s birdie attempt missed.

Park also won the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

An incredible week topped off by an incredible (and eventful) finish. Congratulations Sung Hyun Park! #WinningMoment pic.twitter.com/Hpjsz8zqBn — KPMGWomensPGA (@KPMGWomensPGA) July 1, 2018

It wrapped up a tense finish to the tournament, that had seen Japanese teen sensation Nasa Hataoko knocked out a hole earlier with a par on the 18th as both Ryu and Park made birdie.

The 19-year old, who claimed a first LPGA title at the NW Arkansas Hataoka Championship last week, had earlier shot a sparkling eight-under final round of 64 to surge back into contention and earn the clubhouse lead at 10 under.

Ryu had looked to be in control as she held a two-shot lead after a birdie at the 16th, but the two-time major winner found water at the next hole for a double bogey.

Park, meanwhile, held her nerve on the 16th with a superb par save from the edge of the hazard on her way to a 69.

This may be the shot that ultimately won it for Sung Hyun Park. pic.twitter.com/Jwqh5923bp — KPMGWomensPGA (@KPMGWomensPGA) July 1, 2018

After the win, the normally calm Park broke down in tears.

“Actually, this is my first time feeling this kind of emotion,” said Park said through an interpreter. “I couldn’t help it.”

Jessica Korda (68) and Angel Yin (71) finished in a tie for fourth at 7-under par, while England’s Charley Hull (67) was a shot further back at 6 under alongside Brooke Henderson, who fell away from second position overnight with a 74.