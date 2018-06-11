Park wins ShopRite Classic for maiden title

Annie Park claimed her first LPGA title on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, shooting an 8-under round of 63 for a one-stroke victory over Sakura Yokomine.

The 23-year-old New Yorker missed the tournament record by a stroke as she fired an eagle and six birdies on Stockton Seaview’s Bay Course to finish at 16-under par.

Park’s stunning final round was bettered only by Yokomine, who tied the course record with a 61 that included an eagle at the third hole and eight more birdies.

Local girl Marina Alex came in third place at 14 under par after carding a 64 that included an ace at the 17th.

Overnight leader Sei Young Kim of Korea, who broke the course record on Saturday with a 61, shot a 70 to finish in fourth place at 13 under.

The 236th ranked Park, who has struggled with injuries since turning pro in 2016, earned $262,500 for the win, an amount that topped her previous total of $261,096 from her first 49 LPGA Tour events combined.

“I can’t really describe it in words,” Park said. “Been through a lot of struggles. I thank my family for being here. There’s so many people that supported me, and without them I can’t be here where I am today. So I thank them so much.”