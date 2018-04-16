LPGA |

Heroic Henderson wins Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson showed steely resolve to hold on and win the Lotte Championship by four shots on Sunday.

The Canadian – who took a one shot lead into the final round – would close with a 69 around the Ko Olina Golf Course in Hawaii, enough to seal her sixth win on the LPGA tour. 

Henderson held off a strong charge from South Korean star Inbee Park, but when she drained an eight footer for birdie on the 16th, Henderson sealed the deal. 

"The wind conditions were incredible and I think Brit and I did a great job," the 20-year-old said after the round.

"My sixth win on Tour continues to be a dream come true. Watching Pernilla [Lindberg] win a major was a lot of motivation. She showed a lot of grit and I thought 'I could do that too' so I owe a lot to her.

"Fortunately I was able to overcome the shaky putting at times. I just tried to be calm and relaxed and made a couple really nice putts coming in."

Park would fall in the latter stages of her round, settling for a 72 which saw her finish T3 with world number one Shanshan Feng and Thai superstar Ariya Jutanugarn. Spain’s Azahara Munoz would finish solo second on eight under. 

