LPGA call off HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 event due to coronavirus threat

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has officially announced that the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 will not take place this year due to a coronavirus threat. The novel coronavirus outbreak started in China in December last year and has now officially spread to over 30 countries in the world including United States, United Kingdom, France and the Philippines.

According to official figures, more than 800 people have lost their lives because of the virus and more than 35 thousand people are currently going through treatment—the majority of whom are based in mainland China.

As per the LPGA’s official press release, the organization has decided to cancel two events— HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 and 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand—in view of the “recent advisories from some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus.”

The press release further stated that: “It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”

The tournament often known as ‘Asia’s Major’ was scheduled to take place between February 27 – March 1 at the New Tanjong Golf Course in Singapore.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 was the tournament’s 12th edition where world number two Sung Hyun Park was set to defend her title.