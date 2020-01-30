Return of Champions: HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 set to honour Lion City once again

The HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 is set to make a roaring return to the Lion City, which will see some of the world’s finest female golfers arrive in Singapore to battle for the global crown.

The tournament often known as ‘Asia’s Major’ will take place between February 27 – March 1 at the New Tanjong Golf Course. Nestled at the heart of Sentosa island, a popular tourist attraction, the facility is set against Singapore’s picturesque straits with views of the metropolitan city asserting a unique yet calm golfing experience.

The competition itself is one of the most sought-after in women’s golf outside the five Major Championships and is the sixth event in the 2020 LPGA Tour calendar after Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Gainbridge LPGA, ISPS Handa Vic Open, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open and Honda LPGA Thailand.

This edition will feature several top stars from across the globe, including World number 2 Sung Hyun Park, who is set to return to Singapore to defend her 2019 title. The South Korean’s scintillating display of skill saw her win a close battle against Australia’s Minjee Lee by two shots.

The 26-year-old has already won two major championships in her career, including the U.S. Women’s Open in 2017 and the Women’s PGA Championship in 2018.

The tournament’s 12th edition is another step in Singapore’s emergence as a global sporting powerhouse after successfully hosting the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore Rugby Sevens and Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Fan frenzy at HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020

Apart from witnessing some of the top golfers in the world competing for global glory, fans and families can take part in several fun filled activities. Some of them include – photo opportunities with the golfers at the dedicated Fan Autograph zone and a chance to win a plethora of prizes at the popular Putt Putt Pinwheel game. A dedicated Fan village has been created to cater to various kinds of interests of golf fans

Apart from the experience of watching professional golfers compete at the highest of skill ceiling, fans can also compete against them. Yes, you heard that right! Another unique initiative at the fan village is the ‘Beat the Pros’ lounge. This endeavour will allow guests to take laser tracked shots at 30 foot targets and compete for top spot on the leaderboard against LPGA pros and fellow competitors.

Singaporean literature declares eating as a national pastime and food a national obsession, the ethnic diversity is reflected in the country’s cuisine, which will be showcased at the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020. Fans can indulge in a variety of different fusion foods and locally roasted coffee to satiate their taste buds across the day, while enjoying the highest quality of golf the world has to offer.

The availability of LED screens across the course, will make sure that spectators will not miss any on-field action, even if they are not near a hole of their choice.

With entry for kids under the age of 16 made free, the entire family can enjoy the sporting rivalry between the world’s finest female golf competitors, along with indulging in the various activities the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2020 has to offer at a nominal rate.

