Joaquin Niemann grabs lead at Tournament of Champions

A bogey-free opening round helped Joaquin Niemann into the Tournament of Champions lead.
Joaquin Niemann fired a seven-under 66 to grab the first-round lead at the Tournament of Champions on Thursday.
The Chilean, 21, produced a bogey-free opening round in Kapalua, Hawaii, while making seven birdies.
Niemann made four birdies on the front nine before picking up shots at 12, 15 and 18 and holds a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas.
“I played really good, hit a lot of good shots, I just missed one green on 16,” he told the Golf Channel.
“During the practice round, I knew it was going to be tough, there was a lot of wind on Tuesday especially and today it wasn’t that windy and I played great.
“I made a lot of putts and it was my day.”
Leading in paradise. @JoacoNiemann brought the highlights in a bogey-free during his @Sentry_TOC debut. pic.twitter.com/k6XzgOUji9
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 3, 2020
Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler carded five-under 68s to be tied for third, while a group of five are a shot further back.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele is among them, alongside Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm.
Dialed in.@Patrick_Cantlay follows up an eagle with a birdie @Sentry_TOC.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/pNA9rCLDTg
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 2, 2020