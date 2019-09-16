Pettersen gets ‘perfect closure’ and quits golf after Solheim Cup heroics

Two-time major champion Suzann Pettersen’s final shot as a professional clinched Solheim Cup glory as she later retired.

Suzann Pettersen announced her retirement from professional golf in the aftermath of her sensational Solheim Cup heroics for Team Europe.

Europe trailed 13.5-11.5 with three points to play for at Gleneagles, knowing the United States needed just a half to clinch a third consecutive title.

But after Anna Nordqvist and Bronte Law made the improbable suddenly very possible, Pettersen defeated Marina Alex 1up with the final putt of the final hole of the tournament.

The Norweigan, who was one of captain Catriona Matthew’s picks, having taken time out in 2017 to have a baby, considered the victory the “perfect closure” as she quit the sport.

“I think this is the perfect closure, the end for my Solheim career and for my professional career,” the 38-year-old told a news conference. “It doesn’t get any better. To do it with these girls…

“I didn’t think I was going to be here four months ago until I met [Matthew] this summer.

“But this is it. I’m completely done. I don’t have any plans starting from tomorrow. I’m closing it down tomorrow. What can I say? I’m done.”

Reflecting on her crowning Solheim moment, two-time major champion Pettersen opted to deflect praise onto her team-mates.

“I just love my team-mates,” she said. “If it wasn’t for all of these girls, it wouldn’t even have mattered with my putt coming at the end.

“It’s an absolute team effort that it ended up coming down to 18th, last putt, last shot. It’s the ultimate scenario for both teams really.”

USA captain Juli Inkster tried to maintain a positive outlook, believing the incredible finish had been a good advert for the sport.

“I told them afterwards, ‘The sun’s going to come up tomorrow’,” she said. “It was great for women’s golf.

“We played great, yesterday [Saturday] was a brutal day of golf. Today, the sun came out and we saw a lot of golf. The Europeans played great, you tip your hat and you move on to Toledo [in 2021].”