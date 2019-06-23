Green continues to lead Women’s PGA Championship

Hannah Green remains the woman to beat heading into the final round of the major tournament.

Australian Hannah Green closed the third round with a one-stroke lead at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Green carded a two-under-par 70 on Saturday to remain the woman to beat at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The 22-year-old teed off with a three-shot advantage, but Green’s lead was cut to one after bogeying the last in Chaska, Minnesota.

Green – bidding to become the first Australian to win the major LPGA Tour tournament since Karrie Webb in 2001 – is nine under overall, ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn (68).

.@hannahgreengolf and @jutanugarn battled back-and-forth at @Hazeltine as the gap tightened at the top of the leaderboard on moving day. HIGHLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/9N1alwY6jb — LPGA (@LPGA) June 22, 2019

Lizette Salas (68) and Nelly Korda (69) are tied for third and four strokes off the pace.

Defending champion Park Sung-hyun, meanwhile, posted a 71 to be five shots behind Green heading into the final round.