Lee6 wins U.S. Women’s Open for first major title

After shooting another under-par round, Lee6 Jeong-eun was crowned U.S. Women’s Open champion.
Lee6 Jeong-eun secured her first major title with a two-stroke victory at the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday.
The South Korean completed a consistent showing at the Country Club of Charleston, firing a one-under 70 in the final round in South Carolina.
Lee6 finished at six under, two shots clear of Ryu So-yeon (70), Angel Yin (68) and Lexi Thompson (73) to claim her first major win.
She was the only player to shoot four under-par rounds, although she bogeyed two of her final three holes.
Overnight leaders Yu Liu and Celine Boutier struggled to four-over 75s to end up tied for fifth at three under alongside Gerina Piller (68), Mamiko Higa (74) and Jaye Marie Green (74).