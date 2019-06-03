Lee6 wins U.S. Women’s Open for first major title

After shooting another under-par round, Lee6 Jeong-eun was crowned U.S. Women’s Open champion.

Lee6 Jeong-eun secured her first major title with a two-stroke victory at the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday.

The South Korean completed a consistent showing at the Country Club of Charleston, firing a one-under 70 in the final round in South Carolina.

Lee6 finished at six under, two shots clear of Ryu So-yeon (70), Angel Yin (68) and Lexi Thompson (73) to claim her first major win.

She was the only player to shoot four under-par rounds, although she bogeyed two of her final three holes.

Lee6 was even through 10 holes in her final round before birdies at 11, 12 and 15 set up her victory despite the late hiccups.

Overnight leaders Yu Liu and Celine Boutier struggled to four-over 75s to end up tied for fifth at three under alongside Gerina Piller (68), Mamiko Higa (74) and Jaye Marie Green (74).