Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na opened with a first-round 59 to share the QBE Shootout lead with two other teams on Friday.
The PGA Tour’s December break is soon coming to an end, but not before it closes out with the QBE Shootout — an unofficial money team event held in Florida.
A limited field of golfers make the trip to the Tiburon Golf Club and this year’s tournament features 10-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson.
Thompson and her partner Tony Finau finished the first day in a tie for fourth at 11 under, two strokes off the pace.
But, the scramble format for round one favoured a handful of other teams, including DeChambeau and Na.
Four pars.
ELEVEN birdies.
One eagle. @b_dechambeau and Kevin Na’s scorecard (Scramble) from Friday.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/hLVULxSNId
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 8, 2018
Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III are among the other teams in the hunt after posting a 62 to be 10 under with 2017 champions Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair.
Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel are among the four teams tied for ninth.
Here come the defending @QBEShootout champions!@SteveStricker holes out for to get to -6.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/zz7wfrm3l5
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2018