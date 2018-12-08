Friday’s scramble format for round one favoured a handful of other teams, including Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na.

Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na opened with a first-round 59 to share the QBE Shootout lead with two other teams on Friday.

The PGA Tour’s December break is soon coming to an end, but not before it closes out with the QBE Shootout — an unofficial money team event held in Florida.

A limited field of golfers make the trip to the Tiburon Golf Club and this year’s tournament features 10-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson.

Thompson and her partner Tony Finau finished the first day in a tie for fourth at 11 under, two strokes off the pace.

But, the scramble format for round one favoured a handful of other teams, including DeChambeau and Na.

DeChambeau and Na along with the teams of Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman all ended the day atop the leaderboard.

Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III are among the other teams in the hunt after posting a 62 to be 10 under with 2017 champions Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair.

Brandt Snedeker​ and Billy Horschel​ are among the four teams tied for ninth.

The second round will feature a greensomes style of play, where the teams will alternate shots until the hole is completed, and the final day will be completed using a better ball format, in which the better of the two scores will be counted.