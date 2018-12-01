Harding surges into joint lead of Mauritius Open

There could be a first-time winner on the European Tour on Sunday with Justin Harding and Kurt Kitayama sharing the Mauritius Open lead.

Justin Harding propelled himself into a share of the lead at the Mauritius Open alongside Kurt Kitayama thanks to a superb third-round 64 on Saturday.

The South African, yet to win a European Tour event, carded eight birdies and no bogeys to post the equal-lowest score of this year’s tournament and improve to 16 under.

Harding was five under through eight holes and made a further three gains on the back nine, including at the par-five 18th, to move alongside overnight leader Kitayama.

Also seeking his maiden Tour triumph, Kitayama followed up successive 65s with a steadier round of 70 featuring three birdies and a bogey at the par-three 12th.

Chikkarangappa S is one of three men in a tie for third at 13 under. The Indian finished strongly with birdies on the last two holes, having reacted angrily when a spectator’s phone went off during his tee shot at the 16th – a hole he went on to bogey.