Kitayama shoots 65 again to hit Mauritius Open summit

Kurt Kitayama carded a second consecutive seven-under 65 to open a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open.

The American began round two one stroke off the front, but nine birdies and just one ugly double bogey at the second – the only dropped shots he has on his card this week – made him the outright leader at 14 under.

Overnight co-leaders Chikkarangappa S and Victor Perez are two and three shots off the pace respectively, the former hitting a four-under 68 that included a run of five straight birdies between the first and fifth holes – his 10th 14th of the day, having started on the back nine.

The in-form Perez, who finished joint-third at the Hong Kong Open after winning the Foshan Open on the Challenge Tour in October, had just one bogey in his round.

 

Perez’s fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon later joined him on 11 under after shooting 66, while Irishman Gavin Moynihan surged up the leaderboard with a seven-under 65 to sit in outright fifth.

Trevor Fisher Jr is a place further back, while Lee Slattery is among a cluster of five players on eight under.

