Mickelson lays $200,000 bet with Woods for first hole

Tiger Woods told Phil Mickelson to “double it” when he proposed a bet of $100,000 that he will start his round with a birdie.

Phil Mickelson wasted no time in raising the stakes for his duel with Tiger Woods by betting the 14-time major champion $200,000 he will birdie the first hole on Friday.

Woods and Mickelson will go head-to-head in a $9million winner-takes-all contest at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The American duo will also partake in side bets for their round, with the money won being donated to charity.

Mickelson backed himself to hit the ground running when he and Woods faced the media on Tuesday.

“So I’ve thought a lot about this and there are spots out on the course that are some great spots for a little challenge and the challenges are coming directly out of our pockets, okay?” Mickelson said.

“And I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me. And I believe – in fact I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that’s how good I feel heading into this match.”

He added to Woods: “You don’t have to take it. You don’t have to take it at all. But I’m going to throw that out there.”

Woods replied: “Double it.”

Never likely to back down, Mickelson responded: “Did you see how I baited him like that? Yes! [$200,000] says I birdie the first hole.” To which Woods simply said: “Done.”