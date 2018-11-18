Tommy Fleetwood needed to win the DP World Tour Championship to prevent Francesco Molinari winning the Race to Dubai but fell short.

Francesco Molinari has been confirmed as Race to Dubai champion following the conclusion of the final round of his season at the DP World Tour Championship.

Closest challenger Tommy Fleetwood needed to win the tournament to stand a chance of finishing the year as Europe’s number one but has been off the leading pace at Jumeirah Golf Estates and ended his round seven shots behind frontrunner Danny Willett.

Molinari’s triumph brings to a close a season in which he also won The Open and the BMW PGA Championship.

The 36-year-old was also one of the stars of Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup, forming a formidable pairing with Fleetwood that became known as ‘Moliwood’.

Molinari, finishing the tournament six under par, becomes the first Italian to top the European Tour’s money list.

England’s Fleetwood, who posted a four-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish at 10 under for the event, had been fighting to retain the Race to Dubai title after topping the rankings at the end of last season.