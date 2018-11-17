Reed and Willett share lead in Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood’s Race to Dubai chances look remote after he fell out of contention on day three at the DP World Tour Championship.

Patrick Reed and Danny Willett share the lead heading into the final day of the DP World Tour Championship after maintaining their impressive form on Saturday, while Tommy Fleetwood’s Race to Dubai hopes faded.

Masters champion Reed’s five-under round of 67 lifted him to the top of the leaderboard, while 2016 Augusta winner Willett rounded Jumeirah Golf Estates in 68 after posting 67 in each of his opening two rounds.

The pair now sit at 14 under – one shot clear of Jordan Smith and two ahead of a three-man chasing pack consisting of Lee Westwood, Dean Burmester and Matt Wallace.

Wallace was the overnight leader but could only manage a one-under round on Saturday, while Westwood produced the best round of the day – a 65 – to storm into contention.

Francesco Molinari remains on course to top the Race to Dubai standings, with Fleetwood needing a win to have any chance of being crowned European number one for the second successive year and sitting in a tie for 24th following a two-over round.

Neither Reed nor Willett have won a tournament since their respective victories at Augusta National but both impressed on Saturday.

Long-range putts at 11, 13 and 16 contributed to six birdies over the course of Reed’s round, which also saw him bogey the fourth to cancel out a gain on the second.

“I feel good,” said Reed. “I feel like the consistency of my game is where it needs to be.

“To have a chance to go out and finish the year off right and win a golf tournament, give myself a little early Christmas gift, a trophy, would be amazing.”

Willett’s only bogey came at the 12th and a run of three birdies from 14 saw him reel in the American at the top.

“There’s a lot of golf left,” said Willett. “A lot can happen in 18 holes.

“I’m just happy with the golf game. The golf game is in good shape, the body is feeling good and it’s been a long old year with all the stuff that’s gone on.

“For this to be the last event I’m going to play in this year with a field this good is a real bonus.”