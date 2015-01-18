McIlroy finds the positives

After four weeks off, the world No 1 showed little signs of rust in his long game, playing some superb golf from tee to green only to let himself down with a poor putting performance.

McIlroy missed only one green in regulation in the third round, but he was horrified to be signing for a one-under 71 after taking 34 putts and finding himself seven shots adrift of Martin Kaymer.

The four-time major champion suddenly found himself in contention on the final day as Kaymer suffered a humiliating collapse, but McIlroy???s closing 66 was not enough to prevent young Frenchman Gary Stal from claiming his maiden professional victory.

“I was told on the 15th tee that Martin had made triple-bogey on 13, so I knew, with a good finish, you never know what could happen,” McIlroy told Sports 4. “I was pretty aware over the last four or five holes, I knew I was in there with a chance.

“I think Martin was 10 ahead at one point. You think from there that there’s only one winner, but it just shows you, funny things can happen in this game.

???I know what it’s like to let a lead slip. It’s tough, a couple of bad swings, some guys make birdies around you and all of a sudden from being very comfortable you’re put under pressure.

???If you just sort of plug away and stay patient, your time will come. But it was just a little too late for me today unfortunately. My only bogey was a three-putt, but tee to green, I can’t fault that.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball very, very well. I didn’t putt as well as I’d have liked this week, but all parts of my game feel pretty good.

“I feel it’s been great because there are a couple of things to work on and hopefully that will make me perform in Dubai in a couple of weeks??? time.???

McIlroy feels he played himself out of the tournament as he covered the final six holes in one over par on day three, but he was delighted to bounce back with seven birdies in his final round.

“I went seven holes without a birdie from yesterday to today, so it was nice to finally get it going, but that little stretch cost me the tournament,??? he added. ???Yesterday was a bit of a disappointment, but overall it was a good start to the season.”