Garcia targets Qatar repeat

The defending champion has impressed at Doha GC in recent years with four consecutive top-10 finishes, with Garcia keen to continue that run this week.??

“I want to play as well as I can and put up a good defence of my title,” the world No 6 said.”I’ve started my season in Qatar for the last few years, and I always enjoy coming back.

“I have some good memories and hopefully they can inspire me to have another??successful week.

The Spaniard narrowly missed out on the 2013 title after Chris Wood???s final-hole eagle gave the Englishman a one-shot victory, before Garcia secured victory last season in a memorable play-off with Finland???s Mikko Ilonen.

???Two years ago we we’re close on winning, one shot back, and last year it finally happened for us on a great play-off,

???We???re excited to keep the trend going like we???ve been doing here and we???ll see how it goes.???