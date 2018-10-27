Xiong, Champ share Sanderson Farms Championship lead

Previously compared to Tiger Woods, Norman Xiong shares the Sanderson Farms Championship lead.

Teenager Norman Xiong moved into a share of the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting a five-under 67 in the second round on Friday.

Xiong, 19, mixed four birdies with an eagle and a bogey at the Country Club of Jackson to move into nine under.

First-round leader Cameron Champ (70) is alongside Xiong atop the leaderboard, with the duo holding a one-stroke lead.

Xiong, who made his professional debut earlier this year, has previously been compared to the great Tiger Woods by his coach at Oregon, Casey Martin.

Shawn Stefani and Jonathan Byrd both carded 68s to be in a tie for third at eight under.

The top of the leaderboard is congested, with another five players tied for fifth at seven under, including former champions Scott Stallings (2012) and D.J. Trahan (2006).

Stallings (67) and Trahan (70) are joined by Hudson Swafford (68), Seth Reeves (70) and Chad Ramey (70).

Defending champion Ryan Armour (73) survived the cut by one stroke, sitting back at one under.