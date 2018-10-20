Bidding to become world number one, Brooks Koepka holds a four-shot lead at the The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.
Brooks Koepka is on track to become world number one after opening up a four-shot lead at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Saturday.
The American three-time major champion moved into 13 under at Jeju Island, South Korea after shooting a five-under 67 in the third round.
Koepka is well-placed to secure a fifth PGA Tour win, which would guarantee him the world number one ranking for the first time in his career.
The 28-year-old holed five birdies – including two to finish – and no bogeys during his third round, taking complete control of the event.
The lead is FOUR. @BKoepka is unfair right now.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/QeSSMtRXif
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 20, 2018
A group of six players are a shot further back, including Rafa Cabrera Bello, who surged into contention with a seven-under 65.
The Spaniard is joined by Cameron Smith (67), Jamie Lovemark (68), Pat Perez (68), Gary Woodland (68) and Chez Reavie (70) in a tie for fourth.
-6 thru 11!@RCabreraBello is going low.
He’s got the round of the day so far.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/eyE8AGum4P
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 20, 2018
Justin Thomas, the winner of the inaugural event last year, has been unable to get going, an even-par 72 leaving him at one under.
Back 9 for JT today:
• Birdie
• Par
• Par
• Par
• Quadruple bogey
• Par
• Par
• Par
• Eagle pic.twitter.com/FchA6OVJVO
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 20, 2018