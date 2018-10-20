The second day was again shortened by adverse weather at Valderrama and first-round leader Ashley Chesters did not feature.

The Andalucia Valderrama Masters was hit by further adverse weather disruptions, with leader Ashley Chesters unable to begin his second round on Friday.

After 60 players had to complete their first 18 holes on Friday morning, a fourth weather delay of the week curtailed the second day of play with half of the field, including the likes of Chesters, reigning champion Sergio Garcia and Gregory Bourdy, all still yet to get their second rounds started.

After shooting a five-under-par 66 on Thursday, Chesters remains the leader by one shot, though Marc Warren made a strong start to his second 18 and joined Bourdy at four under.

Three-time European Tour winner Warren, who started on the back nine, carded three birdies in his opening eight holes before dropping a shot at the 18th – as he had done in the first round – to leave Chesters out in front alone again.

No more play today. -5 Chesters*

-4 Bourdy*

-3 Quiros (9)

-3 Warren (9)

-3 Scrivener*

-3 Garcia*

-3 Farr (4) Scores: https://t.co/hfX31AeDNU *Players yet to begin their second rounds. pic.twitter.com/0snoSvabF4 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 19, 2018

“I’m hitting the ball as well as I have in a long time,” said Warren.

“I gave myself a lot of chances and I’m doing what you’ve got to do around here, which is hitting fairways and greens.”

Ryder Cup star Garcia, whose foundation is hosting this European Tour event, remains well positioned after a three-under 68 on Thursday.

He is in a group which features three players – Alvaro Quiros, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Oliver Farr – who were all able to begin but not finish their second rounds.