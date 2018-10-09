Thomas, Fowler make epic shirts in support of Tiger

PGA Tour stars Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler wore the best shirts in support of Tiger Woods at a party recently.

Woods earned his first win since 2013 on one of golf’s grandest stages, the TOUR Championship, last month, completing what has been an astounding comeback to the upper echelons of world golf.

However, Thomas and Fowler clearly want some credit for Woods’ win at the PGA’s swansong event, as they donned some coordinated shirts…

“Felt like a great night to break in the new shirts,” Thomas wrote on Instagram.

“Fun night celebrating TW’s win in Atlanta! Us players and especially the game is golf is happy to have you back and healthy old man! Here’s to some battles in the future.”

All in good fun, well done boys.