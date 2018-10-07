South Korea win UL International Crown

South Korea were too good for the United States and England as they emerged victors of the UL International Crown on Sunday.

The top seeds – who entered the final day with a two point cushion – lived up to the hype, closing out a deserved four point win over closest rivals USA and England after Sunday’s singles at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon.

The quartet of In Gee Chun, In-Hyung Kim, Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu would combine for 15 points for the event, while USA and England managed 11 points and were trailed by Thailand on nine.

The final round saw South Korea drop only one point when world number one Park lost to Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn 2&1.

“I think this week is really good experience for me,” said Chun afterwards.

“My golf game was not really well but I can say I can get a lot of confidence from this week.”

Final standings:

15 PTS – Republic of Korea

11 PTS – United States (Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie)

11 PTS – England (Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Jodi Ewart Shadoff)

10 PTS – Thailand (Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong)

9 PTS – Sweden (Caroline Hedwall, Pernilla Lindberg, Anna Nordqvist, Madelene Sagstrom)

7 PTS – Australia (Katherine Kirk, Minjee Lee, Su Oh, Sarah Jane Smith)

5 PTS – Japan (Nasa Hataoka, Mamiko Higa, Misuzu Narita, Ayako Uehara)

0 PTS – Chinese Taepei (We-Ling Hsu, Candie Kung, Teresa Lu, Phoebe Yao)

Stream the LPGA live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories