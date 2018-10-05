Golf |

Europe’s Ryder Cup after party got a bit messy…

Social media has revealed glimpses into Team Europe’s post-Ryder Cup celebrations, which seemed nothing short of a good time.

Europe dominated a stronger American team (on paper, at least) to claim the cup, which itself seemed to be a prominent feature in the celebrations last Sunday in Paris.

Tyrell Hatton, a rookie who earned his first point in the foursomes, gave some insight into where his night ended up…

“Sunday night was messy,” he told Golf Channel.

“I got back into my room at four in the morning. And always a sign of a good night is when you fall asleep next to the toilet.”

After watching a few clips of the action, we can see why…

We sincerely hope Justin Rose is alright.

