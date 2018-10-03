Brooks Koepka denies bust-up with Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka has denied reports that he was involved in an altercation with Ryder Cup team-mate Dustin Johnson.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported there was an argument on the plane journey to Paris ahead of the tournament, while other reports also suggested there was a disagreement at a post-event party on Sunday night and the two had to be separated.

The partners of both players – Paulina Gretzky, Johnson’s fiancee, and Jena Sims, Koepka’s girlfriend – were also said to be involved.

But Koepka said: “This Dustin thing I don’t get. There is no fight. There is no argument. He is one of my best friends. I love the kid to death.

“We talked on the phone Monday and yesterday so tell me how we fought? I don’t know. People like to make a story and run with it.

“I mean it is not the first time a news story that isn’t true has gone out. But as far as the team’s camaraderie I thought it was fine, perfect.

“The problem is you guys [reporters] try to find a reason why we lost. The simple reason was we didn’t play good enough. We didn’t make the putts.

“We didn’t hit the fairways, especially me as I lost two matches and halved another one. If I had won those, if Tiger [Woods] wins his and Dustin lost one with me and then he lost in the singles.

“If we go there and play how we are supposed to play we win. It’s simple as. We didn’t play good enough but there is nothing wrong with our team.

“Our team is great, Jim [Furyk] was great and that is just you guys trying to find an excuse as to why we didn’t win and it’s just very simple.”

Koepka is currently preparing to play in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.