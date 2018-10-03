R&A to assess guidelines after Ryder Cup spectator injury

The R&A are to assess the guidance they offer golf fans after a Ryder Cup spectator claims she lost sight in one eye after being hit by an errant drive.

Corine Remande, 49, is planning to sue the European Tour after a tee shot from American Brooks Koepka hit her in the right eye.

Remande said she had a fractured eye socket and “an explosion of the eyeball” because of the blow, and that she planned to seek legal action, claiming there was no warning from officials before the ball hit her.

US Open champion Koepka took to social media to express his “heartbreak” over the incident.

Sky Sports reports that the R&A, which organises the Open and Senior Open, will assess its spectator advice before every event, while also planning viewing areas more carefully.