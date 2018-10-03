Rumours surface of bust-up between Koepka and Johnson

Reports claim that US Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson had to be separated after getting into an altercation at a post-event party on Sunday night.

The reason for the bust-up has not been reported but is said to have involved the partners of both players – Paulina Gretzky, Johnson’s fiancee, and Jena Sims, Koepka’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, French newspaper L’Equipe reported that the bad blood between the duo actually started on the flight to Paris.

In response to the claims, Koepka’s agent Blake Smith from Hambric Sports said there was “nothing to report”.

He added: “From what I gather, I believe someone made this story up.”

The reported scuffle came after Patrick Reed told the New York Times that egos were a problem for the US team in Paris, and that Jordan Spieth had split up their previously successful partnership because he didn’t want to play with Reed anymore.

Koepka and Johnson were paired on day two of the Ryder Cup, but lost 2&1 in the Foursomes to Europe’s Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.