Koepka heartbroken over blinded fan

Brooks Koepka said he has been left “heartbroken” after his wayward tee at the Ryder Cup left a spectator blind in one eye.

The American’s drive on the sixth hole on Friday struck Corine Remande, 49, in the right eye. She was rushed to hospital for treatment, but was told after treatment that she would not regain her sight.

Remande said on Monday that she plans to sue the competition’s organisers over the incident.

“I was deeply hurt and saddened by the tragic accident,” Koepka tweeted on Tuesday.

“I have made contact with her family to offer my sincere and heartfelt sympathy,” he wrote

“I am heartbroken by the incident. My thoughts remain with Ms. Remande and her family, and I have asked to be kept informed on her condition.”