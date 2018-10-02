Patrick Reed reveals Jordan Spieth didn’t want to play with him

Patrick Reed has strongly suggested that egos and lack of teamwork were to blame for Team USA’s performance at the Ryder Cup.

In an interview with the New York Times, Reed revealed that Jordan Spieth did not want to be paired with him, despite the duo forming a potent partnership at Hazeltine two years ago.

Spieth instead wanted to play with his friend Justin Thomas, and got his wish – a move that did not pay dividends for the Americans.

Reed described the decision-making process as “a buddy system” that ignored the input of all but a few select players.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” he said. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

Reed, won of only four Americans to win their singles matches, also wasn’t happy he was benched twice. Having been dubbed ‘Captain America’ for his previous efforts at the Ryder and President Cups, it’s clear he felt slighted this time around.

“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” he said.

And when Reed learned he wouldn’t play with Spieth, he had this reaction:

“I was looking at him like I was about to light the room up like Phil in ’14,” Reed said.

That’s a reference to Phil Mickelson calling out captain Tom Watson at a press conference after the USA’s 2014 Ryder Cup loss with Watson sitting just a few feet away.

That was a move that ultimately led to some positive changes to the US team. It prompted the formation of a ‘Task Force’ to examine the reasons behind the Americans’ failures in the Ryder Cup, which seemed to pay off with the victory at Hazeltine.

It seems like at least some of the lessons learned from that 2014 defeat were once again forgotten, however.

“Every day [in the team room] I saw ‘Leave your egos at the door’. They [the Europeans] do that better than us,” Reed added.