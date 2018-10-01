Europe win Ryder Cup

Europe won the Ryder Cup 17 ½ to 10 ½ on Sunday after storming to the finish line in the singles – securing seven and a ½ of the 12 points on offer.

Leading 10 points to six heading into the singles on Sunday, Europe were on the verge of defeating an American team that was believed by many to be greatest of all time.

Thomas Bjorn’s team stuttered at first though, losing two of the three opening matches – Justin Thomas beat Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Brooks Kopeka halved and Webb Simpson overcame Justin Rose.

Jon Rahm stopped the rot though with a fearless toppling of Tiger Woods and while Tony Finau caused a major upset when he stopped the in-form Tommy Fleetwood, Europe had momentum on their side and were not be denied.

Wins for Ian Poulter over Dustin Johnson, Thorborn Oleson over Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia over Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari over Phil Mickelson ensured the cup returned to European soil after Darren Clarke’s charges lost it at Hazeltine in 2016.

Despite the outcome being decided, some matches were still on the go.

Patrick Reed nicked a consolation point for America when he fended off a brave challenge from Tyrrell Hatton.

That was only for Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren to further lengthen the gap between the two teams as they drubbed Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau respectively.

“I don’t even think I can quantify to let you guys know how much it means,” Ian Poulter, Europe’s talisman, said afterwards.

“You see it in the emotion when we hole putts. You see it in the emotion of the fans. To be able to represent Europe is extremely special.

“To be able to win this thing back is even more special.”