Ryder Cup 2018: Fast Facts

The biennial battle for transatlantic golf supremacy gets underway on Friday at Le Golf National near Paris as Team Europe and Team USA go head-to-head in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

This year’s competition promises to be a hotly-contested affair as the USA, spurred on by a resurgent Tiger Woods, seek to win the trophy on foreign soil for the first time in a quarter of a century.

FOX Sports Asia brings you all the facts and figures ahead of the 2018 tournament.

The Course

Le Golf National opened in October 1990. It was built on 340 acres of land in a Paris suburb specifically as a home for golf in France. There are 45 holes. The nine-hole “Birdie” course, the 18-hole “Eagle” course and the 18-hole “Albatross” course, where the Ryder Cup will take place.

The venue was built with hosting big events in mind. It has a 6,500 seater grandstand overlooking the first tee – the biggest of its kind in Ryder Cup history.

It is a tough course. There is water in play on 10 holes and three of the final four holes. The course also doesn’t necessarily reward long drivers. Justin Thomas said after playing this year’s French Open that he hit just seven drivers the whole tournament.

Scoring is also difficult. The 7,234-yard, par 71 course saw an average score of 73.8 strokes during this year’s French Open.

The History

The US leads the overall Ryder Cup scorecard 26-13, but since the opposition was switched to Europe (rather than GB & Ireland) in 1979 Europe leads 10-8.

Team USA won the trophy last time out at Hazeltine by a score of 17-11, ending six years of European dominance.

The last time Team USA won the tournament on European soil was in 1993 at the Belfry.

Nick Faldo holds the record for the highest number of points ever recorded by a Ryder Cup player with 25, while Arnold Palmer won the most matches at 22.

The Players

Team Europe will feature the most Ryder Cup rookies for the 2018 edition with five (Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm) while the US team will have just two (Bryson Dechambeau and Justin Thomas).

Noren will be quietly confident of doing well around Le Golf National having won this year’s French Open and finished in the Top 10 in each of the last three years. Fleetwood also won the tournament in 2017, although he missed the cut this year and in 2016.

Since the 2016 edition of the Ryder Cup, Team USA players have won six majors; Jordan Spieth (Open, 2017), Justin Thomas (USPGA, 2017, Patrick Reed (Masters, 2018), (Brooks Koepka (US Open, 2017, 2018, USPGA, 2018) compared to two for Europe; Sergio Garcia (Masters, 2017), Francesco Molinari (Open, 2018).

Despite his dominance of individual events, Tiger Woods doesn’t have a great record at the Ryder Cup, with 13 win, 17 losses and 3 halves (he is 4-1-2 in singles). He has only been on the winning side once in seven appearances (Brookline, 1999.)

Captain’s pick Garcia is the current leading points scorer on Team Europe with 22.5 points, while Phil Mickelson holds that honour for the US with 21.5 points.