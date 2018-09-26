Ryder Cup Player Watch: Team USA

It’s been 25 years since the American team won a Ryder Cup on European soil, but they boast such a strong team this time around that the odds are favouring them to do it again.

Captain Jim Furyk leads a formidable 12-man outfit that is certain to ask some very tough questions of their European counterparts.

Dustin Johnson

Ryder Cup matches: 11

Winning percentage: 55%

DJ has been flying under the radar somewhat in recent months, but look no further for evidence of his talent that his return to the top of the world rankings following Sunday’s third-place finish at the Tour Championship.

Three PGA Tour wins in 2018 is a more than respectable return for any player, and while others may have stolen some of his limelight in the second half of the year, Johnson remains a mightily strong member of the US team.

Brooks Koepka

Ryder Cup matches: 4

Winning percentage: 75%

Is it possible to be too unassuming? That seems to be the problem facing breakout star Brooks Koepka.

With three of the last seven major trophies in his cabinet, no other golfer can boast the same level of success as Koepka in the last 18 months.

And yet somehow the 28-year-old continues to go relatively unnoticed for a player of his stature. Koepka recently admitted the lack of media attention he receives does get under skin, and you’d have to say he has a point considering all he’s achieved.

If Koepka is heading to Paris still feeling a little wounded and looking to make a bit of a statement, that could spell trouble for Europe.

Justin Thomas

Ryder Cup matches: Rookie

Winning percentage: n/a

Remember Justin Thomas? He won five times on the PGA Tour last year (PGA Championship and FedEx Cup included) and twice more this year?

Maybe you’d forgotten him following the incredible recent successes of other American young guns like Koepka and DeChambeau.

Well, as a nine-time PGA Tour winner and former World No 1 at the age of 25, you’d best remember him, and quickly. He may be a debutant, but he’s sure to be a force to be reckoned with at Le Golf National.

Jordan Spieth

Ryder Cup matches: 9

Winning percentage: 44%

It hasn’t been the greatest of years for Jordan Spieth, certainly not by his own incredibly high standards, but it goes without saying that he is a huge talent more than capable of being a major factor in Paris this week.

Still, Spieth was a notable absentee at the Tour Championship this past week, having failed to do enough to make the final 30-man field. That’s out of character for a young player who has enjoyed heaps of success in recent years.

Don’t be too surprised if he ends up making a valuable team contribution this week, however.

Patrick Reed

Ryder Cup matches: 9

Winning percentage: 67%

It is a measure of the success American golfers have enjoyed this year that Masters champion Patrick Reed is flying under the radar for the Ryder Cup.

But Thomas Bjorn and his charges certainly won’t be underestimating him. Not only is he a major winner, but the fiery competitor’s previous successes in team competitions have earned him the nickname ‘Captain America’.

The Europeans will be hoping that someone can step up and be Reed’s own personal Thanos at Le Golf National this weekend.

Rickie Fowler

Ryder Cup matches: 11

Winning percentage: 18%

Having only just returned from injury, and with a Ryder Cup record falling somewhat short of impeccable, question remarks remain over just how competitive Rickie Fowler will be in Paris.

Winless in 2018, Fowler did secure second place at the Masters back in April – his eighth top-5 major finish – suggesting he remains a player for the big occasion.

Webb Simpson

Ryder Cup matches: 6

Winning percentage: 33%

After making the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cup teams, Webb Simpson missed out on selection in 2016 due to a dip in form.

But he returns to the fold as an automatic selection thanks in large part to his victory at the Players Championship in May, his first in four years.

Bubba Watson

Ryder Cup matches: 11

Winning percentage: 27%

Three PGA Tour victories in 2018 sees Bubba Watson return to the US team as an automatic qualifier, having missed out on selection two years ago.

A consistent performer on the PGA Tour for at least six years now, the two-time Masters champion adds more firepower to an already formidable side.

Captain’s Picks

Tony Finau

Ryder Cup matches: Rookie

Winning percentage: n/a

“For me, it’s almost like we can finally be accepted as an American.”

Those were the emotional words of Tony Finau’s father Kelepi – a Tongan immigrant – after Jim Furyk selected his son as one of his four captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup.

Finau’s selection was just reward for his incredible consistency over the past season, a fact he once again underlined with a top-10 finish at the Tour Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau

Ryder Cup matches: Rookie

Winning percentage: n/a

Arguably the most in-form player on the planet, Bryson DeChambeau’s meteoric rise has been something to behold in 2018.

After Sunday’s dramatic results at East Lake, it’s easy to forget that DeChambeau won the first two FedEx Cup play-off events – The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship – back-to-back.

Those two wins came after victory at the Memorial Tournament in June, and suggests that in DeChambeau the Americans have another player on the verge of greatness, even if he does lack Ryder Cup experience.

Phil Mickelson

Ryder Cup matches: 45

Winning percentage: 40%

Just how much does Phil Mickelson have left in the tank? That question will be answered later this week.

Mickelson finished dead last at the Tour Championship on Sunday, but just making the 30-man field was an impressive achievement for the 48-year-old.

At Mickelson’s age, most golfers are readying for the transition to the senior tour, but Furyk still sees something worth having in Mickelson, and it’s easy enough to see what that is.

Mickelson has maintained a streak of 23 consecutive USA teams in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, dating back to 1994, and he’s sure to be a talismanic figure for them in Paris.

Tiger Woods

Ryder Cup matches: 33

Winning percentage: 39%

The man of the hour. Runner-up finishes at the Valspar and PGA Championships earlier in the season suggested Woods was ready to win again, but seeing is believing and everyone saw Woods claim a two-stroke victory at Sunday’s Tour Championship, beating the best players in the world over four days of intense competition at the PGA Tour’s season finale.

Tiger really is back, and while his Ryder Cup record isn’t the greatest, he could hardly have asked for a better lead-in to his return to the US team than his incredible victory in Atlanta.

An older, wiser Woods may also be ready to be the kind of team player he struggled to be for the US team during his golden years.

MICHAEL SCHMITT