Tiger wins again, Internet roars in approval

Tiger Woods pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of golf, and perhaps sport in general, on Sunday as he won the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The 42-year golf legend was on the verge of quitting the game altogether 18 months ago after several rounds of surgery had failed to cure chronic back pain.

At times Woods couldn’t walk, and was even forced to crawl because of constant pain shooting up his back and down his leg.

Spinal fusion surgery proved to be the answer for the 14-time major champion as he began his recovery from the debilitating injury following a fourth back operation 17 months ago.

He finally began his golf comeback in January ranked 1,199th and despite being written off by many pundits, Woods completed a fairytale comeback in Atlanta on Sunday as he beat Billy Horschel by two strokes to claim his third Tour Championship, 80th career PGA Tour title and first win in more than five years.

The victory was predictably met by a flood of congratulatory messages on social media, with golfing names and greats eager to welcome Tiger back into the winning fold.

Woods is now favourite to win next year’s Masters.

