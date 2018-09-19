Stenson, Mickelson trade shots ahead of Ryder Cup (literally)

Last week Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to show the European Team his interesting Ryder Cup preparation that was taking place at a shooting range. On Wednesday Henrik Stenson fired back.

The Ryder Cup takes place next week in France and two of the Captain’s picks have been having some fun on Twitter as the tension and excitement begins to rise.

Mickelson was one of Jim Furyk’s picks for Le Golf National and the popular American spent some of last week at a shooting range – supposedly improving his focus, learning to control his breathing better and showing the opposition that he means business.

How is today’s long range sniper shooting preparing me for the Ryder Cup?

Meditation, controlling my thoughts, breathing, heart rate and connecting with the target are critical for both! pic.twitter.com/x5T817hVMF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 12, 2018

In typical Stenson-fashion, the Swede shot back on Wednesday. Filming himself at a shooting range. Although it must be said he appears to be taking himself slightly less seriously than Mickelson in the video.

Mickelson will feature at this week’s season ending Tour Championship while Stenson will have the weekend off.