DeChambeau hot favourite heading into East Lake

Bryson DeChambeau will start as favourite in the season-ending Tour Championship when it gets underway in Atlanta on Thursday.

The 25-year old is odds on to win the $10 million FedEx Cup jackpot after back-to-back wins at The Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship, which mean he can finish as low as 29th in the 30-man field and still be crowned champ – depending on how other players perform.

Once rated as a 150/1 outsider to win golf’s biggest prize, DeChambeau is now 2/1 favourite.

Others who are guaranteed to win the jackpot with a victory at East Lake include Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Competitors have been grouped according to their FedEx Cup standings, meaning DeChambeau and Justin Rose will play together for the opening round.

Other notable pairings include Open champion Francesco Molinari and Phil Mickelson, while defending Tour Championship winner Xander Schaufelle will partner Rory McIlroy.

No. 20 seed Tiger Woods will play with Tommy Fleetwood (19).